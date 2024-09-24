Swiss Parliament Recognizes Holodomor As Genocide Against Ukrainian People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swiss Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"The Swiss National Council adopted a which recognizes systematic actions aimed at mass and purposeful extermination by starvation with intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group as an act of genocide," Stefanchuk wrote.

According to him, "this is a truly historic decision. And this is an extremely important step on the way to restoring historical justice and preserving the memory of millions of innocent victims."

"I am grateful to the Swiss Parliament for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people," Stefanchuk emphasized.

As reported, parliaments of about 30 states recognized the Holodomor as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.