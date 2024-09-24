State Film Fund Enriches Its Collection With Notable Piece

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A significant contribution has been made to the museum housing
the Azerbaijan State film Fund, with the donation of an invaluable
artifact:Quartz-700 m movie camera (1967),
Azernews reports.
This notable piece of film equipment was formerly owned by the
esteemed People's Artist, prominent composer Emin Sabitoglu.
The donation was graciously provided by his daughter,professor,
Honored Artist Jeyran Makhmudova.
In her heartfelt gesture, Makhmudova has entrusted the museum
with the camera, ensuring its preservation and showcasing it as
part of an exhibition.
This unique exhibit enriches the museum's collection, allowing
future generations to appreciate the historical significance of
both the camera and its legendary owner.
Emin Sabitoglu was one of those geniuses who enriched national
music. The outstanding composer created fascinating music on the
basis of national and cultural traditions.
Sabitoglu was the author of one symphony, three symphonic poems,
three cantatas, a string quartet, and poems for violin and piano,
over 600 songs, and nine musical comedies.
In addition, the composer created a large number of musical
works for theatrical productions in a variety of genres.
It's hard to imagine Azerbaijani cinema or theater without the
music of the famous composer.
The generation of the 1970's and 1980's remembers Sabitoglu well
and loves his songs written for more than twenty films and
documentaries, many of which can be considered as modern word
"cult".
A talented, multi-faceted composer for many years fruitfully
cooperated with leading film directors. His works have become the
musical basis for more than twenty fictional and so many
documentaries, which largely influenced their popularity with the
audience.
Besides that, Sabitoglu wrote songs for many films, including
"Tahmina", "The Last night of the year ", Gorgud Ata" and so
on.
The composer worked in Istanbul for the last six years of his
life as a professor at the Turkish National Conservatory.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
