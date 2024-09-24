Dealer Services Network Announce Key Leadership Appointments: Chief Technology Officer And VP Of Human Resources

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dealer Services (DSN) welcomes seasoned veteran Daryl Ludvik and results-driven human resources leader Melissa Spiller

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Services Network (DSN), a technology-enabled provider of title and registration services for mobility customers, proudly announces the addition of two senior executives to its leadership team. Daryl Ludvik has been appointed Chief Officer, and Melissa Spiller has joined the company as Vice President of Human Resources. These appointments reflect the company's commitment to accelerating technology innovation and fostering a dynamic, people-first company culture.



“We are excited to welcome Daryl and Melissa to the team,” stated Joe Palumbo, Chief Executive Officer, Dealer Services Network.“As we continue to scale and innovate, their leadership will be pivotal to ensure our technology remains cutting-edge and our culture thrives. These appointments reflect our commitment to driving technological excellence and a positive workplace environment.”

Daryl Ludvik, Chief Technology Officer

With over two decades of experience in technology leadership, Daryl brings deep expertise in enterprise solution development and creating secure, scalable frameworks. In this newly established role, he will spearhead the company's efforts to refine its brand through design, architecture, and delivery of innovation that strengthens product offerings and aligns with long-term growth goals.

Daryl has a relentless passion for technology and a keen ability to uncover innovative solutions to complex business challenges, successfully guiding organizations in their pursuit of excellence and long-term success.

“I am honored to join the exceptionally talented executive team at DSN,” stated Daryl Ludvik, Chief Technology Officer, Dealer Services Network.“I am eager to collaborate on the vision that has already been established and confident that together, we will bring that vision to life through innovative, best-in-class solutions that elevate the experience and value we provide customers.”

Melissa Spiller, VP of Human Resources

Melissa Spiller, an accomplished human resources executive with over 15 years of experience, will lead DSN's HR strategy, focusing on talent acquisition, employee engagement and HR best practices for organizational development. She strongly advocates fostering a diverse, inclusive and dynamic workplace that aligns with the company's vision of a culture that attracts top talent and empowers employees to flourish.

For more information about Dealer Services Network, visit the website .

About Dealer Services Network

Dealer Services Network (DSN) is a tech-enabled platform for automotive retailers, rental car companies, consumers, and governmental agencies. The company delivers TaaSTM (Title as a Service), workflow and content management services, electronic document management, and compliance solutions through its proprietary cloud-based DealTrackerTM software platform. DSN is backed by private equity firm Frontenac.

Headquartered in South Florida, DSN manages a growing private tag agency network that operates locations throughout Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, providing tag and title registration services to car and marine vessel dealerships, fleet managers, and consumer walk-ins. For more information, visit dsn.net.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Joe Palumbo, CEO

...