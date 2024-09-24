S-Korea releases army threat to N-Korea

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, South Korea's military has vowed to respond decisively if North Korea continues its campaign of sending balloons filled with trash into South Korean territory. This warning follows a recent series of balloon launches from the North that caused flight disruptions at South Korea's main international airport, prompting military officials to take note of the increasing risks involved in these confrontations.



Colonel Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), stated during a press briefing that such actions from Pyongyang are being viewed with heightened concern. He emphasized that if these incursions lead to serious threats against the safety of South Korean citizens, or if North Korea is deemed to have "crossed the line," the military would implement "stern military measures."



While specifics regarding what constitutes this "line" were not disclosed, Lee clarified that the military currently does not view the balloons as a direct threat to public safety, provided there are no casualties. However, he acknowledged that some balloons have been fitted with timer devices that could potentially ignite fires.



North Korea's tactic of sending trash-filled balloons towards the South began in May, which the North claims is a retaliatory measure against South Korean propaganda balloons that have been launched into its territory. In response to these provocations, South Korea has intensified its own psychological operations by resuming full-scale daily propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers along the border.



The situation remains tense, exacerbated by North Korea's ongoing missile tests and joint military exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States. As both sides continue their confrontational postures, the potential for miscalculation and escalation remains a pressing concern in the region.

