TABIB To Hold Our Hearts Beat In Garabagh! Project In Fuzuli
Date
9/24/2024 6:08:09 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The project "Our Hearts Beat in Garabagh!" will be implemented
at the initiative of TABIB (Management Union of Medical Territorial
Units) and with the participation of the Garabagh Revival Fund,
Azernews reports.
The first event within the project will take place on September
25-26 at the Fuzuli District Central Hospital. Medical
examinations, aimed at the early diagnosis of cardiovascular
diseases and improving access to services, will be conducted by
expert and specialized doctors invited from the cities of Baku,
Sumgayit, Goychay, and Shirvan.
Citizens who wish to benefit from the cardiological examinations
under the "Our Hearts Beat in Garabagh!" project at the Fuzuli
District Central Hospital are advised to contact the Registration
Department of this medical institution. Residents of other
districts within the Aghdam-Aghjabedi Medical Territorial Unit
(Khojavend, Aghdam, Beylagan, Fuzuli, Lachin) are recommended to
apply to the Patient Services Department of their respective
district central hospitals.
It should be noted that all medical services within the project
will be provided under the Service Package of the State Agency for
Mandatory Health Insurance.
