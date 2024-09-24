BharatPe onboards ONDC Network to offer food ordering and delivery to its customers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 23, 2024: BharatPe, India’s leading name in fintech, and ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) today announced an integration that would enable the BharatPe customers to order and get their food delivered via its app. This eliminates the need of having multiple apps on a user’s smartphone, thereby ensuring a more seamless customer experience. This is the first integration that the BharatPe has announced post the launch of consumer payments last month. This feature will be enabled for 15 million BharatPe customers.



The customers will have seamless access to over 1.4L restaurants across 400 + cities listed on ONDC Network on the BharatPe app. The app enables the users to browse through a comprehensive list of local restaurants and cuisines, including not only the popular chains but also the hidden gems. The interface is intuitive and easy to use, ensuring a smooth experience while placing orders. Additionally, customers will have the option to track their orders in real-time basis, from preparation to delivery. BharatPe app will also be able to offer tailored food recommendations based on user preferences and order history.



Commenting on this, Mr. Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, “In August end, we rebranded postpe app to BharatPe with the objective of providing a unified platform and an enhanced experience to both merchants and consumers. With the recent launch of UPI TPAP, we aim to further drive the adoption of digital payments by enabling millions across the length and breadth of Bharat to make seamless and secure UPI transactions. We are excited to participate in the ONDC ecosystem to offer a relevant use case to our users, who can now order and get food delivered via our BharatPe app. Also, this resonates well with our mission to empower the growth of local businesses. With ONDC Network live on our app, thousands of small and independent food outlets will be able to reach new and a larger set of consumers and grow their business. I would like to thank ONDC for having us onboard and enabling the merchants of Bharat. We stay committed to adding new verticals and exploring synergies to offer best-in-class experience to our users.”



Mr. Thampy Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, said “Integrating food ordering into BharatPe's app redefines convenience for consumers while opening new growth avenues for local food businesses. This move exemplifies our vision of a more inclusive digital economy, where small businesses can thrive without traditional barriers. We aim to continuously simplify and expand digital commerce to benefit both merchants and consumers, driving a seamless, accessible experience for all.”



ONDC is a network of 99 apps, 24 buyer apps and 75 seller apps. Shoppers can choose from one of the 24 buyer apps to buy their desired products based on categories of products those apps have enabled. Sellers can choose from one of the 75 to be listed on the Network. Any buyer on any buyer app can buy from any seller on any seller app. Know more:



BharatPe app caters to a wide range of payment use cases. The customers can use various features, including Scan and Pay, pay to self, pay to merchant, pay to bank, pay to UPI ID, bank transfer, check balance, collect authorization, raise collection request, and utility bill payments across a range of billers in prepaid, postpaid, gas, DTH, electricity bills, and insurance payments category. Also, customers can buy gift vouchers at discounted prices from renowned offline and online brands across categories including electronic, entertainment, fashion, food, travel, wellness etc. by using the BharatPe app. The new BharatPe app also offers the UPI Lite feature, that enables customers to preload online wallet and make transactions of upto Rs. 500 across P2P and P2M transactions, without the need of using a UPI PIN.



Customers can create their UPI ID on the BharatPe app and make payments to individuals as well as merchants, and also pay a host of bills, directly through the BharatPe app. Customers can create their own handle with the extension @bpunity. The UPI TPAP is available on Play Store for all the Android users.







