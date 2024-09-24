RITEISH DESHMUKH EMBODIES THE FIERCE SPIRIT OF KABADDI IN STAR SPORTS’ HIGH-OCTANE CAMPAIGN FOR PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 23, 2024: Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has unveiled its first campaign for the upcoming PKL Season 11, featuring Bollywood superstar Riteish Deshmukh. With the tournament set to start on October 18, 2024, this action-packed campaign film takes viewers deep into the heart of an untamed jungle. The intensity of Kabaddi is brought to life through epic visuals, raw power, and relentless grit. The film, which will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, sets the stage for what promises to be the most thrilling PKL season yet.



Link to watch the promo feat. Riteish Deshmukh - YouTube



In the promo, Riteish steps into the shoes of a lone warrior, showcasing stealth and agility of a tiger as he navigates dangerous predators – a vivid metaphor for the sharp instincts, speed, and mental toughness that define kabaddi champions. The film brilliantly captures the pulse-pounding essence of kabaddi, drawing viewers into a world where each move is a battle, and every decision could be the difference between victory and defeat.



The gripping visuals, combined with the evocative song that underscores the narrative, highlights the raw power and strategy at the core of the sport, elevating anticipation for Season 11 to new heights.

Riteish Deshmukh said: “Kabaddi is a sport that is woven into the fabric of our culture, and being a part of this campaign is an absolute honour. The intensity and pride we captured in the film reflect the warrior spirit of kabaddi players – fierce, fearless, and ready to face any challenge. PKL has become a national sensation, and I’m sure this season will take that excitement to another level.”



As part of integrating fans into the sport, Mashal Sports and Star Sports launched the "Define Your Team’s Superpower" campaign, inviting fans to vote for their team’s superpowers, which shaped the PKL 11 campaign across TV and digital platforms. The polls for Puneri Paltan and U Mumbai received 105k votes and achieved 1.12 million views, 1.45 million reach, and 119k interactions. The top fan-chosen traits—surprise & stealth—are highlighted in the Riteish Deshmukh promo film, reflecting Maharashtra’s spirit. The remaining team polls continue to be amplified as the season approaches.

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format. The 2024 edition will commence at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9. It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg, starting on November 10 and ending on December 1. The third leg will begin at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 3 to December 24. With star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, and Fazel Atrachali set to dominate the mat, PKL 11 ensures that Kabaddi will capture the attention of both die-hard fans and new viewers alike.



The season opener will see a thrilling face-off between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls, setting the stage for a high-octane season. The second match of the night promises more fireworks, as U Mumba locks horns with the dynamic Dabang Delhi K.C. Fans across India can prepare for a season filled with drama, intensity, and non-stop action, live on the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar!







