Father Faltas Briefs French President On Suffering Of Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Paris / PNN/

Father Ibrahim Faltas, Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, stressed on Monday that peace is not merely the cessation of wars, but also building a brighter future for generations to come.

This came during his meeting with French President, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the Sant'Egidio's International Meetings for Peace which was held in Paris, France.

The conference, titled "Imagining Peace," was held on Sunday and attended by nearly 3,000 prominent figures from around the world.

In his discussion with President Macron, Father Faltas shared the concerns and suffering of the Palestinian people, who continue to endure the devastating impacts of the ongoing war, and their deep yearning for a just peace.

Father Faltas stressed the importance of preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Palestinian people, highlighting the role of the Church in building bridges between communities and advocating for peace, dialogue and reconciliation.