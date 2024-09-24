Sandra Day O'connor Institute For American Democracy Welcomes New Executive Committee, Board Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy announced the appointment of five new Board of Director members and changes to its Board Officers, shaping its leadership for the next twelve months.

“We look forward to carrying on the legacy of Justice O'Connor and supporting the work of the Institute,” Institute Co-Chair Phil Francis said.

“The Justice was a dear friend,” Institute Co-Chair Gay Firestone Wray said.“I know she would be proud of our vision for this great organization.”

The 2024-2025 Board Officers include:

.Philip L. Francis, Co-Chair of the Board - Past Chairman and CEO of Petsmart Inc.

.Gay Firestone Wray, Co-Chair of the Board - President of the Roger S. Firestone Foundation

.Kelly Barr, Vice Chair - Chief Alliance Officer, Global Futures Laboratory Arizona State University

.Rufus Glasper, Secretary - President & CEO, League for Innovation in the Community College

.Brian Scott, Treasurer - Executive Vice President, Nationwide Director of Private Banking, MidFirst Bank

.Matthew P. Feeney, Immediate Past Chairman - Partner at Snell & Wilmer

The Institute proudly welcomes the following new board members to the Board of Directors.

.Honorable Hugh Hallman - Former Mayor of Tempe, AZ, and Attorney at Berry Riddell LLC

.Howard C. Katz - Retired Executive and former General Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Company

.Vicki Mayo - CEO, Global Market Innovators

.Connie Robinson - COO, The Gideon Group

.Ken Udenze - Arizona General Partner, Deloitte & Touche

The public can learn more about each of these individuals at OConnorInstitute

The Institute's Board of Directors consists of 27 members who provide fiduciary and programmatic oversight, fulfilling the organization's bylaws. The Board receives additional support from the National Advisory and Emeritus Board as the Institute continues to expand its efforts and reach in civil education, civic engagement, and civil discourse. The members participating on these boards bring various experiences from Fortune 500 companies to education as they seek to continue the impact of Justice O'Connor's efforts.

About Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy

Founded in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civil discourse, civic engagement, and civics education. Visit OConnorInstitute to learn more.

