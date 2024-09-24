Spacex To Launch Five Uncrewed Starship To Mars In 2 Years, Says Musk

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) SpaceX plans to launch around five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars within two years, according to CEO Elon Musk, who shared the update on social X.

Earlier this month, Musk stated that the first Starships to Mars would launch in two years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens.

Musk mentioned that the timeline for the first crewed mission will depend on the success of these uncrewed flights. If they land safely, crewed missions will launch in four years. If there are challenges, crewed missions could be delayed by another two years.

Musk has a history of shifting timelines for Starship's readiness. Earlier this year, he said the first uncrewed mission to Mars would take place within five years, with the first human landing on Mars happening within seven years.

In June, a Starship rocket successfully completed a breakthrough landing demonstration in the Indian Ocean after surviving a hypersonic return from space. This was achieved on the rocket's fourth attempt, marking a significant milestone.

Musk is relying on Starship to achieve his vision of creating a next-generation spacecraft capable of carrying people and cargo to the moon and eventually to Mars.

NASA delayed its Artemis 3 mission, the first crewed moon landing in half a century, which will use SpaceX's Starship. Initially planned for late 2025, it has been rescheduled for September 2026.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram