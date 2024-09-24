Pearl By Waxy Design Studio Wins Bronze In A' Lighting Products And Fixtures Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pearl

Waxy Design Studio's Innovative Pearl Chandelier Receives International Recognition for Excellence in Lighting Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Waxy Design Studio as a winner of the Bronze A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award for their exceptional work, "Pearl." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Pearl chandelier within the lighting industry, acknowledging its innovative design and superior craftsmanship.The Pearl chandelier's unique design resonates with both industry professionals and consumers, aligning with current trends and needs in the lighting market. By seamlessly blending elegance and functionality, the Pearl chandelier offers a fresh perspective on traditional lighting fixtures, making it a valuable addition to any space. This recognition underscores the design's potential to positively influence lighting industry standards and practices.What sets the Pearl chandelier apart is its delicate balance between the luminosity of pearls and the protective embrace of metal. This juxtaposition creates a visually striking and emotionally resonant lighting fixture that enhances any space with its unique charm. The meticulous craftsmanship and innovative production techniques employed by Waxy Design Studio result in a refined and sophisticated lighting solution that exudes luxury and elegance.Winning the Bronze A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as a testament to Waxy Design Studio's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the studio to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design, fostering further exploration and creativity in their future projects. The award also motivates the brand's team to maintain their dedication to crafting high-quality, visually appealing, and emotionally engaging lighting solutions.Pearl was designed by Münire Çam, a key member of the Waxy Design Studio team, whose expertise and creative vision were instrumental in bringing this award-winning design to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Pearl chandelier and its designers at:About Waxy Design StudioWaxy Design Studio is a creative studio based in Turkey that specializes in the design of high-end decorative lighting. With a blend of artistic vision and extensive experience in project management and production, the studio creates contemporary, customizable, and extendible lighting collections. The Waxy design team develops tailor-made solutions inspired by their innovative lighting collections, showcasing their ability to imagine and execute fine details.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively combining form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights a designer's skill, resourcefulness, and dedication to creating innovative solutions that enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award celebrates exceptional lighting design by recognizing visionary designers, inventive agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants gain global recognition for their creativity and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

