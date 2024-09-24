2024 Highland Park Independent Film Festival To Illuminate The Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Highland Park Independent Film Festival is excited to announce its upcoming 2024 festival, taking place from October 3rd to 6th at The Garibaldina Society and AMP Studios NELA. As a leading for cinematic storytelling and true to its grassroots nature, this year's festival promises an inspiring array of films, compelling discussions, and a vibrant celebration of the art of film in the heart of Northeast Los Angeles.With a lineup featuring 75 films from diverse creators around the world, the festival aims to spotlight fresh perspectives and thought-provoking narratives. The works include an unprecedented 33 World Premieres, 1 West Coast Premiere, 1 California Premiere, and 6 Los Angeles Premieres. Notable highlights include:A Kickoff Party: Featuring a film-noir-themed soiree headlined by the band from NYC, Big Lazy touted by The New Yorker as the elegantly gritty instrumental trio led by the extraordinary guitarist Stephen Ulrich. The party is free for the community at the Offbeat, A Bar on York, 6316 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042.Curated Screenings on Friday and Saturday, October 4th and 5th: A selection of award-winning films and emerging talents from around the world reflect the festival's commitment to inclusivity and innovation.Engaging Animation Panel: Insightful discussions with industry leaders Angela M. Sanchez, screenwriter for Disney+ Primos, and Marc Sanchez, Creator of Entre 2 Mundos and the Emmy-winning Netflix miniseries Maya and the Three.Awards Ceremony and HPIFF Alumni Appreciation Aperitivo on Sunday, October 6 from 4 to 7 PM at The Garibaldina Society, 4533 N. Figueroa, Los Angeles, CA 90065."We believe that film is a powerful medium for sparking dialogue and fostering connections," said Marita De La Torre, Festival Founder. "This year's festival is not just about showcasing films; it's about creating a space for meaningful conversation and community engagement."Why Cover Highland Park Independent Film Festival?Exclusive Access: An invitation to our private event, "Film Noir Fete", A Filmmaker Meet and Greet, from 6 to 9 PM prior to our Kickoff party concert at AMP Studios NELA, 6336 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042. Media outlets will have the opportunity to interview filmmakers, actors, and industry experts, gaining unique insights into their creative processes and the stories behind their work in a private, relaxed, and fun environment while enjoying delicious food and drinks catered by sponsor Las Cazuelas.Diverse Programming: Our festival highlights films that challenge societal norms and celebrate underrepresented voices, making it a perfect fit for media outlets focused on cultural relevance and social impact.Engaging Content: From red-carpet events to our thought-provoking animation panel and films, the festival offers a variety of engaging content that can be tailored to your audience's interests.2024 Highland Park Independent Film Festival Sponsors:HPIFF "Film For The People 2024" program is a Recipient of the prestigious Eastside Arts Initiative grant. HPIFF is also generously supported by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the California Arts Council, and the LA Arts Recovery Fund.Press credentials can be requested by contacting the Production Office at .... Early registration is recommended to secure exclusive interviews.For more information about the festival, including the full schedule and ticketing details, please visit:

