Charles Sepulveda: A Dynamic Leader Revolutionizing Technology And Marketing Starting In The Bronx

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charles Sepulveda is a dynamic professional with over a decade of experience at the intersection of and marketing. With a specialization in data-driven strategies, Charles has made a significant impact across the and hospitality industries.

Currently, Charles serves as Chairman of the Board at Xtraspots , where he leads with a strategic vision to foster significant growth and uphold strong ethical standards in governance. Under his leadership, Xtraspots has ventured into new markets, achieving an impressive 500% increase in revenue and launching significant social responsibility programs. Xtraspots is dedicated to revolutionizing urban mobility and fostering sustainable cities through innovative platforms such as "Xtraspots for Merchants" and "Xtraspots Xchange."

"Xtraspots for Merchants" helps garage and lot owners elevate their business using a no-fee, comprehensive payment processing and reservation platform. This smart solution optimizes operations, reduces costs, improves online presence, increases sales, and enhances customer satisfaction, ensuring businesses can efficiently manage their parking operations while maximizing profitability.

"Xtraspots Xchange" allows individuals to transform their unused parking spaces into income-generating assets. By connecting property owners with drivers, this platform enables people to earn passive income effortlessly. It optimizes parking space distribution, contributes to environmental sustainability, and turns a common hassle into a universal opportunity.

His leadership at Xtraspots, a Bronx-based Latino-owned tech company, has earned the praise of partners like George Cabrera, owner of GGG parking located at 920 Westchester Ave Bronx NY 10459. Cabrera states, "We are happy to work with Xtraspots, a Bronx-based Latino-owned tech company, and are happy to use their processing platform to accept credit cards. We are excited to get their reservation system active soon as we are onboarding at all 5 of our locations."

For more insights from Charles Sepulveda on how Xtraspots is transforming the parking industry, watch the full interview on Xraised here .

About Xtraspots

Since 2023, Xtraspots has been at the forefront of revolutionizing urban mobility and fostering sustainable cities. Through innovative platforms such as "Xtraspots for Merchants" and "Xtraspots Xchange," the company provides stress-free, on-demand parking, reservation, and payment solutions that create new income opportunities for individuals and merchants alike. Xtraspots is redefining parking, catalyzing economic opportunities, and contributing to a greener urban evolution.

For more information, visit Xtraspots' website.

About Xraised

Xraised is a platform dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights into the latest trends and triumphs in entrepreneurship. Through engaging interviews with founders and innovators from around the globe, Xraised gives a voice to those driving the next wave of innovation.

