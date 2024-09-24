Moj Symposium Highlights Role Of Customary Rules In International Humanitarian Law

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Committee for International Humanitarian Law at the of Justice (MoJ) in cooperation with the Moroccan National Committee for International Humanitarian Law has organised a joint symposium on the importance of the role of customary rules in strengthening provisions of international humanitarian law.

The symposium reviewed the role of customary international humanitarian law in filling the gaps that were caused by the treaty law in international and non-international armed conflicts, and the consequent importance of enhancing the protection of victims.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Justice and Chairperson of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, Sultan bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi said that organising this joint symposium with the Moroccan committee, comes as an activation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties and in cooperation with the committee, to shed light on the importance of the role of customary rules in strengthening the provisions of international law.

Chairperson of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law pointed out that the outcomes and recommendations of this significant symposium will be prioritized to be translated into practical plans and programs that will serve as a resource for the Qatari and Moroccan committees in their future work, as well as an embodiment of the joint keenness to implement international humanitarian law in the most adequate way.

President of the Moroccan National Committee on International Humanitarian Law, H E Dr. Farida El Khamlichi commended the current cooperation between the two committees, indicating that it reflects the strong historical ties between the two brotherly countries. Such symposiums serve as an opportunity to exchange ideas and benefit from experiences, she added.

For her part, Head of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Qatar Basma Tabaja pointed out the importance of customary laws that strengthen the provisions of international law for individuals and societies, to produce what regulates their daily lives.