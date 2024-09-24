Hajj 2025 Application Deadline Extended

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has announced to extend the last date for submission of application forms for Hajj-2025 till 30 September 2024.

In a circular issued by the HCoI, reads that applicants possessing machine readable valid Indian International Passports issued on or before 30/09/2024 and valid upto 15/01/2026, 2026 are eligible to apply for Hajj – 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Considering popular demand, the Competent Authority in the of Minority Affairs is pleased to extend the last date of submission of Haj Application Forms (HAF) to 30.09.24 11:59 Hrs”, states the circular.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular reads that eligible applicants, in possession of machine readable Indian International Passport issued on or before 30.09.2024 and valid up to 15.01.2026 may submit their applications online on the website of Haj Committee of India



or through the iPhone/Android Mobile App“Haj Suvidha.

“Applicants are advised to read the Haj guidelines 2025 carefully before submitting their Haj applications forms,” circular added.

Earlier this month, a similar circular was issued by HCoI, informing that dates were extended upto 23 September 2024.

Notably, in the year 2024, a total of 7008 pilgrims from J&K embarked on the holy journey.

The journey, however, was marred over by tragedy, as 11 pilgrims from the region as per the officials succumbed to 'heat stroke' during the holy pilgrimage.

Notably, HCoI this year also released the Hajj 2025 guidelines draft, and with an early stage modification too in the policy by extending the age limit of a companion from a age bracket of 60 to 65.

According to the circular, in partial modification in para 2 of the Haj Guidelines for Haj 2025, a person in the age bracket of 60 to 65, is allowed to apply for Haj 2025 as Companion, subject to such companion being a spouse/sibling/child of the pilgrim aged 65 or above.

The circular, however stated that all other companions must be in the age group of 18 to 60 years, on the date specified by HCoI.

Notably, according to the Hajj 2025 policy before the amendment, the policy stated that the age of the“Mehram” and companions accompanying pilgrims aged 65 years or above must be 18 to 60 years as on the date specified by HCol.

However, in the case of“Mehram” for lady pilgrims and companions of the pilgrims aged 65 years or above, including Ladies Without Mehram (LWM) pilgrims aged 65 years or above, the policy states that repeaters will be allowed on payment of additional charges as applicable from time to time.

The policy also outlines that companions accompanying LWM pilgrims aged 65 or above must be female and between the age of 45 to 60 years

The policy maintains the distribution of Haj seats, with 70% allocated to the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and 30% to Haj Group Organisers (HGOs).