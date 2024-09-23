Irish Soldier Killed While Fighting For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A former member of the Defense Forces' elite Ranger Wing has been killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

That's according to The Irish Times , Ukrinform reports.

Robert Deegan (29), from Newbridge, Co Kildare, was fatally wounded while fighting for Ukraine last Thursday, though news of his death in action emerged on Sunday.

"Though Mr Deegan appears to have had no ties to Ukraine predating the Russian invasion in February 2022, it is understood he had a strong conviction the Russians must be defeated," the report said.

Sources described him as a very principled man who was determined to play his role to fight on the Ukrainian side and was always intent on returning to rejoin the war even after suffering injuries there two years ago.

In October 2022, as he was travelling in a vehicle while on active duties, he was caught up in an improvised explosive attack. Deegan suffered serious injuries, including to his face, and lost an eye as a result.

He was a member of Special Unit Stugna in Ukraine, a special forces unit involved in complex and dangerous missions. It is understood he was fatally wounded while covering his team's retreat from an area during fighting with Russian forces.

Deegan had joined the Defense Forces 11 years ago and secured a coveted place in the Army Ranger Wing in 2017. His father is a former Defense Forces member, who was also in the Army Ranger Wing, and his brother is a serving member of military. Sources described them as a very well regarded military family.