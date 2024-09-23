50 Pubs Close Every Month In England And Wales

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to June, 305 pubs closed in England and Wales, or an average of about 50 per month, Azernews reports.

According to information, some of the pubs were demolished, and some were turned into apartments, offices and even kindergartens.

The number of pubs in the UK has been declining for many years. From April 2023 to March 2024 alone, 472 breweries closed.

Experts cite many reasons for this, but high inflation is in the first place among them. And so, due to difficulties, consumers are forced to spend less money on such entertainment. At the same time, pub owners fear that alcohol taxes, which are already high by international standards, may be increased.