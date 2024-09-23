50 Pubs Close Every Month In England And Wales
9/23/2024 3:13:55 PM
From January to June, 305 pubs closed in England and Wales, or
an average of about 50 per month, Azernews
reports.
According to information, some of the pubs were demolished, and
some were turned into apartments, offices and even
kindergartens.
The number of pubs in the UK has been declining for many years.
From April 2023 to March 2024 alone, 472 breweries closed.
Experts cite many reasons for this, but high inflation is in the
first place among them. And so, due to financial difficulties,
consumers are forced to spend less money on such entertainment. At
the same time, pub owners fear that alcohol taxes, which are
already high by international standards, may be increased.
