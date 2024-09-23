Gulf Club Champions League: Al Arabi Drawn With Al Ettifaq FC In Group B
9/23/2024 3:02:48 PM
Doha: Qatar's Al Arabi will face Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq FC in Group B of the Arab Gulf Cup football Federation's (AGCFF) Gulf Club Champions League, the draw revealed on Monday.
The new-look tournament featuring eight prominent clubs of the region will begin on October 23 and will continue until April 15, 2025.
The draw which took place at Doha's Kempinski Hotel also placed Al Riffa SC of Bahrain and Kuwait's Qadsia SC in Group B alongside Al Arabi and Al Ettifaq.
Iraq's Duhok SC, Al Nasr of the United Arab Emirates, Dhofar SC of Oman and Al Ahli Sanaa of Yemen will compete in Group A.
Each team will play six home and away matches in the first stage with top two teams from each group will be advancing to the semi-finals, which will also be played on a home and away basis.
Last month, the AGCFF revealed lucrative prize money for the competition which include $3m for the winners and $1m for the runners-up. Individual awards include $50,000 each for best player, best goalkeeper and tournament's top scorer.
AGCFF Secretary General Jassim Al Rumaihi expected a top quality show from the competing clubs throughout the event.
“This edition is a continuation of the previous journey. The participating teams have notable names and good history. We hope that, God willing, this championship will be of a high technical level, and I want to thank all the clubs for taking part in the tournament,” he said on the sidelines of the draw.
GROUP A:
Duhok SC
Al Nasr
Dhofar SC
Al Ahli Sanaa
GROUP B:
Al Arabi
Al Ettifaq FC
Al Riffa SC
Qadsia SC
