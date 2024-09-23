The Center For Intellectual Property Understanding Acquires London-Based IP Communications Platform, 'Ideas Matter'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Since 2012, Ideas Matter has provided videos, covered events and brought the value of patents, copyrights and trademarks into clearer focus

- Bruce Berman, CIPU Chairman & Co-FounderNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The content of a leading London-based IP communications organization, Ideas Matter, has been acquired by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU), an educational nonprofit established in 2016 that provides resources for increasing IP awareness.Ideas Matter was founded by Allen Dixon, an intellectual property consultant, lawyer and broadcast journalist, with the assistance of Philips, Microsoft and the Motion Picture Association, among other partners and affiliates. It has built a library of 77 original videos dealing with subjects from inventions to leading events and conferences., as well as many interviews with IP thought-leaders. Ideas Matter has 4,400 followers on X/Twitter.CIPU and Ideas Matter have worked together on initiatives and events since 2016, and share many of the same goals and philosophies about facilitating IP ]awareness and education, and encouraging sharing. CIPU is known for the annual IP Awareness Summit® and a top-rated podcast series, 'Understanding IP Matters,' currently in production on season four, which will start to drop October 9th."Ideas Matter created a library of videos and has supported many of IP-related events since 2012," said Allen Dixon, who teaches communications law at Syracuse University in London. "Having partnered with CIPU over the past eight years makes perfect sense for outreach as well as efficiencies.""Bringing Ideas Matter under the CIPU/IPBasics banner is an opportunity to convey the increased importance of IP rights in a digital world," said Bruce Berman Chairman and Co-Founder of CIPU and Managing Director of Brody Berman Associates. "Artificial Intelligence has fueled interest in how copyrighted content is gathered, used and monetized, as well as with patents, trademarks and trade secrets. IP rights have evolved as a result of changes in the speed of inventing, ease of copying and global competition."Ideas Matter is being integrated into CIPU's popular IPBasics information portal ipbasics/ideasmatter, a quick and easy way to learn about IP rights. It will feature new short videos and animations from Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, as well as those from Ideas Matter's catalogue, including an interview with Philippe Lacoste, heir to the Lacoste brand and business, Scott Turow, the author of popular legal thrillers, and Angelique Kidjo, African singer-songwriter. Check out the new site at IPBasics/IdeasMatter . Subscribe to receive updates about new content.Partners and affiliates of Ideas Matter have also included the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations and the International Chamber of Commerce. The updated Ideas Matter YouTube channel can be found here.The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is a nonpartisan nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve familiarity with IP rights and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit®, curates IPBasics, an information portal, and produces 'Understanding IP Matters,' a top-three ranked podcast series in its fourth season. UIPM enables successful creators, entrepreneurs and strategists to share their IP story. For more information, visit understandingip .

