Dr. Ben Carson Spoke At The 2024 Truth & Liberty Conference

- Truth and Liberty's Executive Director, Richard Harris PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ben Carson, Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute (ACI), delivered remarks on the importance of preserving faith and family values in American culture at the 2024 Truth & Liberty Conference hosted by the Truth & Liberty Coalition at Charis Bible College on September 13.Following the address, Dr. Carson hosted a signing of his latest book, The Perilous Fight: Overcoming Our Culture's War on the American Family.“I am deeply honored to speak at the 2024 Truth and Liberty Conference with this incredible gathering of believers and champions of freedom,” said ACI Founder & Chairman, Dr. Ben Carson.“At a time when our nation has largely drifted from the Christian values of faith, family, and country upon which it was founded, it is more critical than ever that we stand firm and fight back. I extend my heartfelt thanks to leaders like Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris for courageously leading this battle.”“Dr. Carson is an exceptional leader and a shining example that the American dream is still alive and well. Truth & Liberty is very honored and excited that he spoke at our conference,” said Truth and Liberty's Executive Director, Richard Harris.Copies of The Perilous Fight will continue to be available for purchase at the Charis Bible College bookstore along with online. Admission was free, and to watch the conference sessions, visit .On May 26, 2024, ACI launched the Perilous Fight Faith Tour, a nationwide series of events held at faith-based congregations and organizations. The inaugural event took place at Prestonwood Baptist Church. Dr. Carson will headline upcoming stops at the following organizations:September 22 -- First Baptist Dallas, Dallas, TXOctober 5 -- The Body of Christ in the Public Square Hartland, MIOctober 17-- Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church Fort Lauderdale, FLFor more information on the Perilous Fight Faith Tour visit, / .The American Cornerstone Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2021 by Dr. Ben Carson that focuses on advancing America's founding principles of faith, liberty, community, and life. Learn more by visiting AmericanCornerstone.Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify, and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. Join us every Wednesday and Friday at 4:00 PM (MT) with host Richard Harris and other Christian leaders for a biblical analysis and commentary on today's pressing issues.

