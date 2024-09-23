Inventhelp Inventor Develops Warm And Protective Covering For The Ears (BKC-236)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a warm and protective covering for the ears that would eliminate the unsightly head clasp or headband associated with traditional ear muffs," said an inventor, from

Escoheag, R.I., "so I invented the WARM EAR Z. My design increases warmth when wearing a baseball cap, and its slim design allows you to easily store in a pocket, purse, or glove box when not in use."

The patent-pending invention provides a new covering for keeping the ears warm when wearing a baseball cap. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional ear muffs and other cold weather accessories. As a result, it increases comfort, and it could enhance style. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-236, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

