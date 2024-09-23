Global Luxury Resale Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Resale Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Luxury Resale Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The luxury resale market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.67 billion in 2023 to $34.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in awareness of online luxury resale platforms, growth in consumer demand for pre-owned luxury items, growth in consumer awareness of sustainability, increase in acceptance of second-hand goods, rise of fashion-conscious millennial and Gen Z shoppers, shift towards minimalism, and the influence of social media on fashion trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Luxury Resale Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The luxury resale market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $50.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer interest in sustainable fashion, growing online resale platforms, rising disposable incomes, expanding middle-class demographics, and rise in access to rare and limited-edition items.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Luxury Resale Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Luxury Resale Market

The expansion of e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the luxury resale market going forward. E-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet. E-commerce expansion is driven by the widespread use of smartphones and internet access, offering consumers convenience and diverse product choices. E-commerce transforms the luxury resale market by enabling global reach, enhancing transparency in pricing and authenticity verification, and providing convenient access to a diverse selection of items through advanced technologies and seamless shopping experiences.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Luxury Resale Market Growth?

Key players in the luxury resale market include Coupang Inc., YOOX Net-a-Porter Group S.p.A., The RealReal Inc., Poshmark Inc., ThredUp Inc., StockX LLC, The Row, 1stdibs Inc., Vestiaire Collective, Depop Limited, Rebag, Fashionphile Group LLC, Luxepolis Retail Services Pvt Ltd, Grailed Inc., Luxury Closet Inc., Luxury Garage Sale LLC, The Closet Inc., LePrix Inc., Collector Square, Garderobe Pre Loved Luxury Fashion, Timepiece 360 Ltd., Yoogi's Closet Inc., Couture Designer Resale Boutique, Luxury Promise Ltd, Cudoni.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Luxury Resale Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the luxury resale market are developing mobile apps that use artificial intelligence (AI) and human experts to enhance user experience and ensure the authenticity and quality of luxury goods traded on their platforms. AI algorithms are used to authenticate luxury items based on detailed image analysis and comparison with known authentic items. This comparison helps to ensure the genuineness of products sold on the platform, enhancing trust and credibility among buyers.

How Is The Global Luxury Resale Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Apparel And Accessories, Watches, Fine Jewelry, Leather Goods, Others

2) By Demographic: Men, Women, Unisex

3) By Distribution: Online Platforms, Brick-and-Mortar Stores, Consignment Stores

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Luxury Resale Market

Europe was the largest region in the luxury resale market in 2023. The regions covered in the luxury resale market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Luxury Resale Market Definition

Luxury resale refers to the buying and selling of authenticated, previously owned high-end goods through specialized boutiques or online platforms. This practice promotes sustainability and offers consumers access to luxury items at reduced prices. Luxury resale is used to purchase and sell pre-owned high-end fashion items, accessories, jewelry, and watches at lower prices, enabling consumers to enjoy luxury goods more affordably and sustainably.

Luxury Resale Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global luxury resale market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Luxury Resale Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on luxury resale market size, luxury resale market drivers and trends, luxury resale market major players, luxury resale competitors' revenues, luxury resale market positioning, and luxury resale market growth across geographies. The luxury resale market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Luxury Skincare Global Market Report 2024

report/luxury-skincare-global-market-report

Luxury Hotel Global Market Report 2024

report/luxury-hotel-global-market-report

Luxury Travel Global Market Report 2024

report/luxury-travel-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.