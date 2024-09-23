Minister Of Labor Meets Ambassador Of Bahrain

Doha, Qatar: Minister of HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met today with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Qatar HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Ghatam. During the meeting, the two sides discussed important issues of common interest, focusing on the labor sector.

