Global Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automated teller machine (ATM) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.42 billion in 2023 to $0.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cryptocurrency adoption, a rising number of bitcoin transactions, regulatory developments, the expansion of ATM networks, increased awareness, and education.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued cryptocurrency adoption, expansion into emerging markets, regulatory support, increased institutional investment, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions.

Growth Driver Of The Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market

The growing cryptocurrency awareness is expected to propel the growth of the crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market going forward. Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual assets that use cryptography for secure transactions and operate on decentralized networks, providing innovative financial solutions and investment opportunities. The growing awareness of cryptocurrencies is driven by increased media coverage of major coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, highlighting their price volatility and significant gains, along with their practical applications in industries such as finance, supply chain, and gaming, which demonstrate their real-world value and boost public interest. Crypto ATMs facilitate a convenient, secure, and accessible means for users to buy and sell digital assets quickly and easily.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Growth?

Key players in the crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market include Bitcoin Depot, CoinFlip, Athena Bitcoin, RockItCoin, Bitcoin of America, Coin Cloud, Coinme, Coinsource, Cash Cloud Inc, Bitnovo, Bitaccess, Bitstop, Crypto Dispensers, General Bytes, Genesis Coin , Chainbytes, ByteFederal, Cryptospace, CoinOutlet, Shitcoins Club, Vault Logic, Covault LLC, Kurant GmbH, Instacoin ATM, Lamassu Industries AG.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the crypto ATM market are focusing on improved user interfaces, such as ergonomic touchscreens, to enhance the customer experience by making transactions more intuitive and efficient. An ergonomic touchscreen in a crypto ATM is a user-friendly display designed to reduce strain and facilitate easier interaction, ensuring a more comfortable and efficient transaction experience.

How Is The Global Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Segmented?

1) By Type: One Way, Two Way

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software

3) By Coin: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Tether, Other Coins

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market

North America was the largest region in the crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Definition

A cryptocurrency automated teller machine allows users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum using cash or cards. These machines offer a convenient and user-friendly way to access digital currencies but may come with higher fees and varying levels of transaction verification.

Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market size, crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market drivers and trends, crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market major players, crypto automated teller machine (ATM) competitors' revenues, crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market positioning, and crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market growth across geographies. The crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

