Pickleball Kingdom Location Announced In Lynnwood, WA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom , the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its newest expansion into Lynnwood, Washington, located at 3115 196th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036. The facility, led by the dynamic franchise duo, John and Mara Hylton, will introduce a premier indoor pickleball experience to the Lynnwood community.

Pickleball Kingdom - Lynnwood

From left to right: John Hylton and Mara Hylton

"The state of Washington is renowned for its passionate pickleball community, Lynnwood is an excellent choice for Pickleball Kingdom," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "John and Mara Hylton bring extensive experience and are committed to providing top-tier facilities and a welcoming environment. We're thrilled to bring our brand to this vibrant community."

Founded with the mission to promote the sport of pickleball and foster a community environment for players, Pickleball Kingdom has swiftly become the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, the clubs offer climate-controlled indoor courts, cozy lounge areas, and exceptional training programs. Targeting an early 2025 debut, the facility will occupy a 37,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond and feature 12 indoor courts.

The Lynnwood club will feature:



State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather.



Professional Coaching and Clinics:

Catering to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players.



Youth Programs: Inspiring the next generation to take up and enjoy the sport.



Leagues and Tournaments: Designed for players seeking competitive play opportunities.

Community & Corporate Events:

Promoting a sense of camaraderie and community among members.

"The community is incredibly excited to have a Pickleball Kingdom in Lynnwood," said John Hylton. "With the rain being an issue most of the year and the large number of pickleball players and limited outdoor courts in the community, we are so excited to bring an indoor location to the area." Mara Hylton added, "When we learned the Bed Bath & Beyond building was available, we were super excited. It was a 10/10 for what we were looking for. It is a landmark in the North Seattle area and is surrounded by some great residential and retail areas."

John and Mara Hylton, who are siblings with strong ties to the Pacific Northwest, bring a wealth of experience to their roles. John, as Owner and CEO, has over two decades of experience in owning, developing, and managing real estate projects throughout the region. Mara, Head of Operations, brings decades of experience as a business owner serving the tech industry, excelling in HR, marketing, and business development.

"John and Mara have a deep commitment to their community, which is at the heart of what we strive for at Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their leadership will be key in elevating the player experience and ensuring the success of our expansion in the Lynnwood area."

