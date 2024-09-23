Zimbabwe contemplates feeding hungry with elephant meat

(MENAFN) In a drastic response to severe hunger affecting their populations, officials in Zimbabwe have announced plans to cull hundreds of elephants, with the meat intended to aid drought-stricken communities. This initiative comes alongside similar measures in neighboring Namibia, as both countries grapple with the impacts of prolonged drought conditions that have devastated food supplies in the southern African region.



Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks), confirmed on Tuesday that approximately 200 elephants would be culled, particularly in areas where their populations have exceeded sustainable levels. The targeted districts for this operation include Hwange, Mbire, Tsholotsho, and Chiredzi. Farawo indicated that the authorities are currently finalizing the logistics of this initiative, aimed at providing much-needed food to communities suffering from the effects of severe drought.



The ongoing drought, exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon, has led to widespread crop failures in southern Africa, making Zimbabwe and Zambia two of the hardest-hit countries. In April, Zimbabwe officially declared a national disaster due to the worsening food crisis, labeling it the worst in four decades. The situation is dire, with reports indicating that more than half of the nation's population will require food assistance this year. To address these needs, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the government is seeking USD2 billion in aid to help feed millions facing hunger.



Earlier this year, Zimbabwe received humanitarian aid, including 25,000 tons of wheat from Russia, as part of a commitment to assist six food-insecure African nations. In December, ZimParks reported that over 100 elephants had succumbed to harsh weather conditions, highlighting the challenges faced by both wildlife and local communities. With the drought expected to continue, Farawo raised concerns about the potential for further elephant fatalities due to insufficient water and food resources.



The decision to utilize elephant meat as a food source has sparked discussions about wildlife management, conservation efforts, and the pressing need for sustainable solutions to hunger in the region. As both Zimbabwe and Namibia navigate these complex challenges, the focus remains on finding effective ways to support their populations while managing wildlife populations responsibly.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108704211