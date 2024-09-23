Leader of Algeria starts new term following landslide election triumph

(MENAFN) Abdelmadjid Tebboune has officially begun his second five-year term as the President of Algeria after being sworn in at the Palace of Nations in Club des Pins, Algiers. His inauguration follows a contentious election on September 7, where allegations of irregularities were raised by his two opponents. Despite these claims, the country’s constitutional court confirmed Tebboune's decisive victory just three days prior to the ceremony.



In the recent election, over 11 million of Algeria's more than 24 million registered voters participated, resulting in a turnout of 46.1 percent. This figure marks an increase from the 39.9 percent turnout during the 2019 presidential election, where Tebboune first came to power. The court’s certified results indicate that the 78-year-old president secured 84.30 percent of the vote. His challengers, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif and Youcef Aouchiche, garnered 9.56 percent and 6.14 percent, respectively, and were present at the swearing-in ceremony.



Controversy arose when provisional figures from the National Independent Authority for Elections suggested Tebboune had obtained an even higher percentage of the vote, 94.65 percent, with Cherif and Aouchiche receiving 3.17 percent and 2.16 percent . These discrepancies have fueled skepticism regarding the legitimacy of the electoral process.



Tebboune ascended to the presidency following the forced resignation of his predecessor, Abdulaziz Bouteflika, who led Algeria for nearly two decades before his tenure was cut short by widespread protests from the Hirak Movement. Bouteflika's eventual passing in 2021 marked the end of an era, while Tebboune's presidency now enters its next chapter amid ongoing political challenges and public scrutiny.

