(MENAFN) A capturing German chasing and detaining a young boy carrying a Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Berlin has sparked widespread outrage online. The footage, which began circulating on social platforms over the weekend, depicts a child, estimated to be around ten years old, fleeing from a group of approximately six armed officers. The officers eventually apprehend him, leading him to a police van while the child is visibly terrified and screaming.



As the incident unfolded, bystanders were heard shouting “shame on you” and calling for the boy's release in both German and Arabic. Many witnesses at the seemingly peaceful rally documented the scene on their phones, highlighting the distressing nature of the encounter.



While the video does not show any physical harm coming to the child, it has drawn intense criticism from internet users across platforms such as X, Instagram, and Facebook. Commenters condemned the police actions, questioning the necessity of pursuing a child simply for holding a flag. One user posed the rhetorical question of whether law enforcement had “nothing better to do” than chase a minor, while another remarked, “thanks to Palestine, now we know that Western values about humanity and freedom are false.”



The police's actions prompted some observers to draw unsettling parallels between the current situation and the tactics employed by Nazi officers during World War II, with accusations that Germany is complicit in the suffering of Palestinians. While a few defended the police by suggesting the boy may have instigated the chase, the overwhelming consensus among commentators was that the response was disproportionate and excessive.



This incident reflects a growing tension surrounding pro-Palestinian protests in Germany and has ignited debates about police conduct, the treatment of minors in protest scenarios, and broader issues of freedom of expression. As discussions continue, the video serves as a focal point for critiques of law enforcement practices and the ongoing geopolitical conflict.

