Israeli military sources reports country is making preparations for ground incursion into southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israeli military sources reported on Sunday that the country is making preparations for a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, a move that coincides with intensified military operations against Hezbollah. This development occurs alongside ongoing exchanges of fire across the border, highlighting the deteriorating security situation.



A report from "The Economist" cited British military sources indicating that Israel is planning a ground offensive designed to capture territory several miles into Lebanese territory. This strategy demonstrates Israel's commitment to countering Hezbollah's influence and ensuring the security of its northern border.



According to Hebrew Channel 12, the Israeli cabinet is set to meet on Monday to discuss the escalating tensions. Analysts in Israel anticipate that Hezbollah may extend its firing range, which could complicate the already precarious security environment.



The Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" quoted security officials expressing concerns that the current clashes could continue for several days or even weeks if Hezbollah maintains its current ground presence. This indicates a potential for a prolonged conflict, further destabilizing the region.



Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy announced that the military has significantly ramped up operations against Hezbollah in recent days, asserting that strikes will continue as needed. Halevy made it clear that Israeli forces in the north will not withdraw until Hezbollah receives a clear message regarding the consequences of its actions.



Defense Minister Yoav Galant reaffirmed Israel's commitment to conducting military operations against Hezbollah until residents of northern Israel can return home safely. He emphasized the importance of ensuring regional security in light of the ongoing threats posed by Hezbollah.



Additionally, Uri Gordin, the commander of the Israeli Northern Command, stated that the military has successfully inflicted considerable damage on Hezbollah and pledged to intensify these efforts. He also noted that the military is prepared for additional offensive operations against the group.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that his government prefers to avoid a full-scale war with Hezbollah but underscored the need to neutralize the threats posed by the militant organization. His statements reflect the challenging balance Israel is attempting to strike between addressing security concerns and preventing a broader conflict from erupting.

