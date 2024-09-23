Parabadminton Player Wins Two Medals At Badminton International 2024
Parabadminton player Ibrahim Aliyev has won two medals,
including silver and bronze at HYDROPLUS Indonesia Para Badminton
International 2024 competition held in Surakarta, Indonesia,
Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani athlete who finished the group stage with two
victories in the men's individual race advanced to the
semi-finals.
He lost to Indian Rutik Raghupati in one step of the final with
a score of 0:2 (17-21,11-21) and climbed to the third step of the
podium.
Ibrahim Aliyevwas among the prize winners in the men's doubles
competition. The parabadminton player, who formed a tandem with
Singaporean athlete Tay Wei Ming, defeated his opponents
representing Spain, India and Indonesia and advanced to the
playoffs as the group leader.
In the decisive match, Hardik Makkar-Rutik Raghupati,
representing India, lost 0:2 (12-21,12-21) and won the silver medal
of the tournament.
It should be noted that Ibrahim Aliyev, who started to be
represented in parabadminton competitions for the first time in the
history of Azerbaijani sports from 2022, made his debut in the
international tournament held in Indonesia two years ago.
At that time, Ibrahim, who took his first steps in
parabadminton, stopped the fight in the group stage.
