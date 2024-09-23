Parabadminton Player Wins Two Medals At Badminton International 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Parabadminton player Ibrahim Aliyev has won two medals, including silver and bronze at HYDROPLUS Indonesia Para Badminton International 2024 competition held in Surakarta, Indonesia, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani who finished the group stage with two victories in the men's individual race advanced to the semi-finals.

He lost to Indian Rutik Raghupati in one step of the final with a score of 0:2 (17-21,11-21) and climbed to the third step of the podium.

Ibrahim Aliyevwas among the prize winners in the men's doubles competition. The parabadminton player, who formed a tandem with Singaporean athlete Tay Wei Ming, defeated his opponents representing Spain, India and Indonesia and advanced to the playoffs as the group leader.

In the decisive match, Hardik Makkar-Rutik Raghupati, representing India, lost 0:2 (12-21,12-21) and won the silver medal of the tournament.

It should be noted that Ibrahim Aliyev, who started to be represented in parabadminton competitions for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani sports from 2022, made his debut in the international tournament held in Indonesia two years ago.

At that time, Ibrahim, who took his first steps in parabadminton, stopped the fight in the group stage.

