Azerbaijan's Energy Minister To Speak At Wind Energy Hamburg Conference
Date
9/23/2024 7:17:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, has traveled to
Germany to participate in the Wind Energy Hamburg conference,
Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry
of Energy.
Scheduled for September 24, the international event will gather
delegations from European countries alongside leaders from major
companies such as Wind Europe, Nordex Group, and LandWind Group,
focusing on wind energy development.
Shahbazov is set to deliver a presentation titled
"Azerbaijan's Green Energy Export Strategy" during the
"Energy Transition" panel, where he will address
"Investment and Global Cooperation."
Notably, Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy potential in the
Caspian Sea is estimated at 157 GW, the second-largest globally
after the North Sea, with plans to develop offshore wind farms
aimed at exporting electricity to Europe.
