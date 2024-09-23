Historic Victory For NVBS: Riya Kurian Wins Gold At Bahrain Junior International Series 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Manama: Riya Kurian, a 14-year-old rising star from New Vision Badminton (NVBS), Doha-Qatar, made history by clinching the medal in the Under-15 Girls Singles category at the BWF Bahrain Junior International Series 2024, held from September 17th to 22nd.

In a thrilling final, Riya triumphed over Vaidehi Kalidasan from the UAE in a hard-fought three-set match, with scores of 10-21, 22-20, 21-19.

She dominated the semifinals, defeating Aarvi Gondhalekar (UAE) in straight sets, 21-14, 21-13.

Currently a 9th-grade student at Birla Public School, Doha-Qatar, Riya's gold medal marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning badminton career.

This victory follows her silver medal at the same event in 2023, showcasing her remarkable progress driven by relentless dedication and hard work.

Riya's success has been shaped by her training at NVBS under the expert guidance of Head Coach Afsal O K, at the Cambridge Boys School branch, Al-Maamoura.

The support from all NVBS coaches has been instrumental, and the NVBS Management extended their appreciation to the entire coaching team for their efforts.

The unwavering support from her parents, Gethesh Kurian and Rinku Mariam John, has also been crucial in her journey to this international triumph.

"Riya's perseverance, especially after her recovery from minor heel surgery in mid-July, is commendable. Intensive training in the weeks leading up to the tournament restored her form, allowing her to secure this prestigious title," shared her coaches.

Only players ranked within the top 100 nationally are eligible to participate in international series events.

Riya's national ranking of 21 and her Asia ranking of 7 in the Under-15 Girls Singles category qualified her for this event, highlighting her outstanding position on the international stage.

The NVBS team, which included Riya Kurian, Adlyn Mary Sojan, their families, Chief Coach Manoj Sahibjan, and Head Coach Afsal O K, embarked on their journey from Qatar to Bahrain on September 16th, with a well-thought-out tournament plan and high aspirations.

Looking ahead, NVBS has ambitious plans for Riya.“As this is her final year in the Under-15 category, we are now preparing her for the more competitive Under-17 and Under-19 categories, where she will face new challenges. To secure spots in future international events, Riya must continue improving her national rankings,” stated Chief Coach Manoj Sahibjan.

NVBS is committed to nurturing more talents like Riya by expanding participation in national and international tournaments, laying the foundation for sustained success on the global stage.

NVBS CEO, Mrs. Banazir Manoj, emphasized that they aim to encourage more athletes to compete in national ranking tournaments, which are key to international breakthroughs.