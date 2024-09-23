GECF chief sends gratitude letter to Iran’s oil minister

(MENAFN) Mohamed Hamel, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), recently visited Tehran to discuss the coordination for the upcoming 26th Ministerial Meeting of the forum scheduled for late October. In a letter addressed to Iranian Oil Mohsen Paknejad, Hamel expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and the fruitful coordination meetings held in preparation for the event, as reported by Shana.



During his visit on September 10, Hamel met with Paknejad to outline the preparations for the ministerial meeting. Paknejad emphasized Iran's foundational role in the GECF and described the hosting of this meeting in Tehran at the beginning of the 14th administration as a positive development. He recalled that the first Ministerial Meeting of the forum was held in Tehran in 2001, yielding beneficial outcomes for its members. He expressed optimism that the upcoming meeting would similarly foster valuable collective achievements through maximum participation.



Paknejad highlighted Iran’s strategic geopolitical position, positioning the country as a critical gateway for energy trade and transit in the region. He pointed out that, given the current geopolitical climate and the challenges in global gas markets—especially during energy crises—there is a pressing need for special support for the GECF Secretariat. This support is deemed essential for enhancing the forum's role in stabilizing global energy security through comprehensive collaboration among its member countries.



Moreover, the oil minister noted the importance of natural gas for not only energy security but also for advancing global climate policies during the transition to clean energy. He proposed that the GECF Secretariat, in conjunction with the OPEC Secretariat, should engage actively in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29) set to take place in Azerbaijan. Paknejad also acknowledged the GECF's initiatives, including the establishment of the Gas Research Institute (GRI), which he believes will provide a substantial foundation for member countries to collaborate on technology, education, and human resource development. He expressed hope for further research cooperation between the GECF Secretariat and Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry in emerging fields such as hydrogen and artificial intelligence, reinforcing the commitment to making the upcoming Ministerial Meeting in Tehran effective and productive.

