PM Modi Meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas In New York Voices 'Deep Concern' For Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York during his three-day US visit on Sunday.

Modi said he reiterated India's support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region during the meeting with Abba during which he also exchanged views of further 'strengthening long standing friendship with the people of Palestine .'

The Prime Minister also expressed 'deep concern' regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the Palestinian people, according to MEA spokesperson.

| PM Modi US visit LIVE: PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

“PM expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the people of Palestine,” spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

India has for long supported and voted in the UN for a two-state solution that allows Palestinians to live freely in an independent nation within secure borders, while also addressing Israel's legitimate security concerns.

Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, but India has repeatedly expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza. On July 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government released the first tranche of $2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as part of its annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2024-25.

| PM Modi in New York: 'Putting in all possible efforts to host 2036 Olympics'

In the 1970s, under the Congress government, India became the first non-Arab country to support the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and its leader Yasser Arafat as the formal representative of Palestinians in the General Assembly.