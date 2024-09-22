Evacuation Of 131,400 In Ishikawa, Japan Due To Severe Rains

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The evacuation of 131,400 people has been announced in seven cities and towns in Ishikawa Prefecture, located on the west coast of Honshu Island, Japan, Azernews reports citing NHK TV.

The ongoing rains in the area have already resulted in one death and six missing persons.

Reports of river flooding and landslides are emerging from the region. At least 6,000 houses have lost electricity, and there are interruptions in mobile communication.