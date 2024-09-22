Evacuation Of 131,400 In Ishikawa, Japan Due To Severe Rains
9/22/2024
The evacuation of 131,400 people has been announced in seven
cities and towns in Ishikawa Prefecture, located on the west coast
Azernews reports citing
NHK TV.
The ongoing rains in the area have already resulted in one death
and six missing persons.
Reports of river flooding and landslides are emerging from the
region. At least 6,000 houses have lost electricity, and there are
interruptions in mobile communication.
