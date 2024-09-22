Harris confirms her status as gun owner

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, United States presidential candidate Kamala Harris confirmed her status as a gun owner and made controversial remarks about using her firearm against home intruders. The comments were made during a rally in Michigan, shortly after listening to the harrowing firsthand account of Natalie Griffith, a 15-year-old who was in a school shooting at Apalachee High School on September 4.



Natalie, who was shot twice while attending class, attended the rally still wearing a cast. Her emotional story, shared alongside her mother Marilda, resonated deeply with the audience, leaving many in tears. Marilda's heartfelt plea for legislative change regarding gun control was met with applause from Harris and the crowd, who echoed the sentiment that action must be taken in Washington.



However, moments later, when Winfrey inquired about reports of Harris owning a gun, the candidate proudly declared, “I’m a gun owner.” In a tone that many found inappropriate given the context, Harris then joked, “if somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.” Although she laughed off the comment, it sparked immediate backlash, particularly as it followed a poignant discussion about the impact of gun violence.



Recognizing the inappropriateness of her timing, Harris quickly added, “I probably should not have said that,” indicating her awareness of the sensitivity of the moment. She also mentioned that her staff would handle the fallout from her comments later.



Recognizing the inappropriateness of her timing, Harris quickly added, "I probably should not have said that," indicating her awareness of the sensitivity of the moment. She also mentioned that her staff would handle the fallout from her comments later.

The juxtaposition of her remarks against the backdrop of a school shooting survivor's experience has raised questions about her judgment and the implications of such jokes in the context of ongoing discussions about gun control in the United States. The incident underscores the delicate balance politicians must navigate when addressing issues of violence and public safety, especially in the wake of personal tragedies.

