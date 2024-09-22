American lawmaker declares existence of many ‘assassination teams’ targeting Trump

(MENAFN) Florida Representative Matt Gaetz has made alarming claims regarding the safety of former President Donald Trump, stating that there are currently five assassination teams operating within the United States with the intent to kill him. Speaking to Breitbart News on Thursday, Gaetz characterized a recent attempted assassination as both "tragic" and "avoidable," highlighting what he perceives as inadequate security measures surrounding the former president.



Gaetz revealed that he had recently met with a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official who informed him about these alleged teams. According to Gaetz, three of the teams are foreign-based, reportedly linked to countries such as Ukraine, Iran, and Pakistan, while two are identified as domestic threats. He expressed concern that the current protective measures for Trump are insufficient given the serious nature of these threats.



The congressman criticized the lack of scrutiny that allows these teams to operate freely within the United States "There is insufficient scrutiny to stop them from doing so," Gaetz claimed, underscoring the perceived vulnerabilities in Trump’s security protocols.



This comes on the heels of two assassination attempts against Trump in the past two months. One notable incident occurred at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July, where a gunman fired a bullet that grazed Trump's ear from approximately 150 meters away. The shooter, who was positioned on an unprotected rooftop, tragically killed one attendee and injured two others before being neutralized by a sniper.



As the claims circulate, they raise significant questions about the measures in place to protect high-profile individuals like Trump, especially as he continues his campaign for the presidency. The allegations highlight ongoing concerns regarding security in a politically charged environment, where threats to public figures have become increasingly frequent and severe.

