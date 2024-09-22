Kuwait Travel Ticket Sales At KD 244 Mil. -- Tourism Agency Association

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Agencies Association reported Sunday that ticket sales in the country, through International Air Association (IATA)'s reconciliation system, reached KD 244 million (approx. USD 797.6 million) in the first eight months of 2024.

Association's chief of board of directors, Mohammad Al-Mutairi, told KUNA that the sales represent more than 2.3 million issued travel ticket not including seasonal trips and low cost flights.

Number of travel agencies reached 590 spread across all six governorates due to climbing numbers of travels preferring travel agency services and offers, he commented.

The Association is keen on cooperating with local airlines, especially as Kuwait Airways is adamant on diversifying destinations and increasing number of high demand flights, Al-Mutairi stated.

Al-Mutairi hailed Kuwait Airways' adherence to take off and landing schedules, and their efforts in decreasing wait time and diminishing crowds through permitting travelers to deposit baggage 12 hours prior to flight.

The Association was established back in 1971 with the aim of improving tourism services and demands. (end)

