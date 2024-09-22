عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Gold At World Acrobatic Championships In Portugal

Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Gold At World Acrobatic Championships In Portugal


9/22/2024 5:17:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gymnasts Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov won a gold medal at the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship held in Guimaraes, Portugal, Azernews reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The mixed pair excelled in balance movements, surpassing all their competitors.

This marks the third Gold medal for Azerbaijani gymnasts at the tournament in Portugal. Earlier, the men's pair Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov were crowned world champions in both balance and mixed movements.

It should be noted that the competition began on September 19.

MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108700845


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search