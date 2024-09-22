Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Gold At World Acrobatic Championships In Portugal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gymnasts Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov won a gold medal at the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship held in Guimaraes, Portugal, Azernews reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The mixed pair excelled in balance movements, surpassing all their competitors.

This marks the third medal for Azerbaijani gymnasts at the tournament in Portugal. Earlier, the men's pair Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov were crowned world champions in both balance and mixed movements.

It should be noted that the competition began on September 19.