Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Gold At World Acrobatic Championships In Portugal
Date
9/22/2024 5:17:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani gymnasts Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov won a
gold medal at the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship held in
Guimaraes, Portugal, Azernews reports citing the
press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
The mixed pair excelled in balance movements, surpassing all
their competitors.
This marks the third Gold medal for Azerbaijani gymnasts at the
tournament in Portugal. Earlier, the men's pair Murad Rafiyev and
Daniel Abbasov were crowned world champions in both balance and
mixed movements.
It should be noted that the competition began on September
19.
