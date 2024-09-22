Former Republican governor of Washington Dan Evans passes away at 98

(MENAFN) Dan Evans, the esteemed three-term governor of Washington state who later served in the U.S. Senate, has passed away at the age of 98. Evans died on Friday, as confirmed by the University of Washington, where he held the position of regent and where the Daniel J. Evans School of Public Policy and Governance is named in his honor.



Evans was recognized as a principled and independent public servant who prioritized the welfare of Washington state. U.S. Senator Patty Murray praised his dedication, stating, “We were lucky to have him — and I have no doubt his legacy will live on for generations to come.” His influence in Washington politics was significant; he was the only individual to be elected governor three times until current Governor Jay Inslee took office.



Born in Seattle in 1925, Evans began his career as a civil engineer before entering politics. He was elected to the state Legislature in 1956 and became governor in 1964, defeating two-term incumbent Democrat Albert D. Rosellini during a challenging year for Republicans. As a moderate to liberal Republican, Evans was an advocate for environmental protection, establishing the nation’s first state Department of Ecology, which served as a model for the federal Environmental Protection Agency. He was also known for his support of clean air and water legislation, as well as for expanding recreational and park areas in the state.



Evans’s legacy includes efforts to foster bipartisan collaboration for the greater good, a principle that continues to inspire public servants today. Jodi Sandfort, dean of the Evans School, reflected on his belief that “accomplishing good things takes bipartisan effort,” emphasizing the importance of unity in achieving meaningful progress. Despite his significant contributions, Evans chose not to run for a fourth term as governor and also pushed for a state income tax, though that initiative was unsuccessful. His impact on Washington politics and public policy remains profound and enduring.

MENAFN22092024000045015839ID1108700560