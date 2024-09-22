7 People Killed In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Special Representative of UN Secretary-General Roza Otunbayeva last recalled the third Doha meeting provided an opportunity for member states to engage directly with the caretaker Afghan on a range of concerns.

And in response, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said the UNSC council should consider facts and compare the country's current situation with the past.

Last week's major events

Otunbayeva: Doha meeting paved way for interaction with IEA

Kazakhstan supports UN position on Afghanistan regime

Japan says will continue to support Afghanistan

IEA asks UNSC not to ignore facts

Turkmen president: Afghanistan be turned into economic partner

Iran: expels illegal Afghan refugees; Muttaqi calls for patience

MoFA: Ties with Arab countries improving

Casualties

The last week saw seven people losing their lives in violent incidents in various parts of the country.

A driver was killed in firing from across the Durand Line in southeasterb Khost province, two children were killed in an explosion caused by a leflover mortar shell in central Maidan Wardak province.

One person was stabbed to death in a dispute in Badakhshan.

According to reports, unknown people shot and killed a person in Kandahar, a widowed woman shot her brother in Uruzgan, and a 39-year-old man was found dead in Bamyan.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents might have gone unreported or sources provided incorrect figures.

In the previous week, 18 people were killed and 10 others were injured in various incidents nationwide.

Before the regime change, hundreds of people, including civilians, security forces and insurgents, would get killed and maimed every week.

UN Security Council meeting

The UN Security Council convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan representative told the meeting that his country supported the UN's position regarding the formal recognition of the interim government in Kabul.

The Japanese representative said his country's embassy in Kabul was monitoring the situation and held talks in various areas. He said despite the difficult situation, Japan continued its interaction with Afghanistan.

However, the US representative insisted on appointing a special representative for Afghanistan and tied any relationship with Kabul to the provision of human rights.

The American representative said their country was committed to meeting the humanitarian needs of the Afghans and would continue to support the policy of common interests with the Afghans, including the 'Taliban'.

“To be honest, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating, the interaction with the Taliban raises questions from different angles.”

UN Secretary General's representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, told the meeting that the Doha meeting was an opportunity for member countries to directly interact with the Islamic Emirate regarding their concerns.

The third UN-led meeting was held on June 31 and July 1 in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The huddle was attended by an IEA delegation, headed by its chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, and representatives from more than 30 countries.

Otunbayeva said international sanctions crippled governance in Afghanistan and the country remained separated from the international community. In the last three years, she said, security and stability had been uniquely ensured in Afghanistan.

But she said they hoped the Doha huddle would be a good start to a new chapter for a more meaningful dialogue based independent evaluation.

However, shortly after the Doha meeting, the Afghanistan Ministry of Vice and Virtue's new law undermined the process.

“What does this law require? This law consists of such parts for the Afghan society, which the international community has already condemned.”

Islamic Emirate chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the concerns of some parties, including UNAMA, about the law were unfounded.

“No one should be concerned about this law which is practiced gently in its implementation. Such objections tantamount to insult”.

In response, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Ameer Khan Muttaqi said information related to Afghanistan should not be received from the opponents.

He asked the UN Security Council and the United Nations to consider the facts of Afghanistan from human rights to security and economic development and then compare the current situation with the past four decades.

Revenue growth in Afghanistan

The United Nations says Afghanistan's revenue reached one billion dollars in the last four months of the current fiscal year and the country received 24.9 percent of the 2.9 billion dollars needed for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan in 2024.

Last week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his quarterly report on Afghanistan said that the country's revenue surpassed one billion dollars, showing 11 percent increase compared to last year's returns.

However, the report said Afghanistan's customs revenue decreased by two percent compared to last year's.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance said thy paid 2.7 billion afghanis in loans to a number of international institutions inherited from the previous government.

Turkmenistan: Afghanistan be turned into economic partner

Last week, Turkmenistan president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow asked the world community to turn Afghanistan into a peaceful country and a valuable economic partner.

He told the 'Central Asia-Germany' summit in Astana, that now the Afghans had emerged from a long difficult phase and had the opportunity to rebuild the economic and government institutions of their country and emphasize on strengthening peace, harmony and unity.

Afghan refugees in Iran

Last week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Afghan refugees lacking legal documents to in Iran would be respectfully sent back to their homeland.

He told a press conference about the situation of Afghan refugees:“Some of them have passports, relatives here, they have relations, so it is natural to be with them...but some others have come back illegally and should finally obey the law.”

Iran has expedited deporting Afghan refugees anid rpoerts of increasing incidents of violence against Afghan refugees in Iran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan requested good treatment of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries.

Acting Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqisaid in a meeting with ambassadors of some countries and representatives of international organizations in Kabul that a stable Afghanistan was in the interest of all:“So that Afghanistan recovers from the effects of 45 years of war and we urge all countries to exercise restraint in deporting refugees, treat them well and provide them good hospitality.”

According to reports, last week, caretaker government officials said that in the last eight months, more than 500,000 Afghan refugees returned from Iran to Afghanistan through Islam Qala port in Herat alone.

International relations

Last week, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate was ready for relations with the entire world and had determination and high capacity in this regard.

He said:“Our relations with the Arab world are improving and developing day by day, and we prefer relations with the countries of the Arab world.”

ma