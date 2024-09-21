13 Children Among 22 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Yesterday

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 22 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 22 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and 30 others wounded yesterday, in an Israeli on a school, displaced people in southern Gaza City, Gaza-based authorities said.

The school was in the Zeitoun neighbourhood and most of the casualties were children and women, the health authorities said in a brief statement.

A Zionist warplane bombed the school with at least one missile, Palestinian security sources said.

In a press statement, the Hamas-run office in Gaza accused the Israeli Zionist army of committing a“horrific massacre,” by bombing a school housing thousands of displaced people south of Gaza City.

The statement held the Israeli Zionist army and the U.S. administration fully responsible for the continuation of the heinous crime, and called on the international community to compel Israel to stop its criminal actions.

Meanwhile, the Zionist army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a press statement that, the Zionist Air Force warplanes,“with intelligence guidance,” struck Hamas militants operating in a command and control complex in a school in Gaza City.

The complex was used by Hamas militants to“plan and carry out terrorist operations against the Israeli regime and its forces, according to Adraee.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in Gaza until yesterday, has risen to 41,391, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.


