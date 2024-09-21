Zelensky To Visit U.S. Factory Producing 155Mm Ammunition For Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday will visit the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that is producing one of the most critically needed munitions for his country's fight to fend off Russian ground forces.

That is according to AP , Ukrinform reports.

During his visit to the Scranton Ammunition Plant, where 155mm artillery shells are manufactured, Zelensky will be accompanied by Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon's top weapons buyer and Josh Shapiro, the Governor of the State of Pennsylvania.

During his visit, Zelensky is expected meet and thank workers who have increased production of the 155mm rounds over the past year.

The 155mm shells are used in howitzer systems, which are towed large guns with long barrels that can fire at various angles. Howitzers can strike targets up to 15 miles to 20 miles (24 kilometers to 32 kilometers) away and are highly valued by ground forces to take out enemy targets from a protected distance.

The U.S. has invested in restarting production lines and is now manufacturing more than 40,000 155 mm rounds a month, with plans to hit 100,000 rounds a month.

The U.S. has been the largest donor to Ukraine, providing more than $56 billion of the more than $106 billion NATO and partner countries have collected to aid in its defense

