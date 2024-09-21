Lebanese Ministry Of Health Updates Death Toll Of Israeli Strike On Beirut Suburbs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese of on Saturday updated the fatalities' toll of the Israeli air strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut saying the Friday raid killed 37 people and wounded 68 others.

The ministry's emergency center said in a statement that 37 people perished in the air strike that hit and brought to the ground a 10-story building in Al-Qaem district in the suburban area. It said a number of children and women were among the dead and that the search operation at the scene was ongoing until this very moment.

The center reported that four people were critically wounded in today's Israeli attacks on regions and towns in southern Lebanon.

The official National News Agency said an Israeli air strike on Al-Zahrani, south of the port city of Sidon, set off fires in groves. It also reported a series of air raids targeting regions elsewhere in the south amid intensive flights by the occupation piltoless aircraft and warplanes. (pickup previous)

