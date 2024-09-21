Ukrainian Forces Hit Ammo Depots In Russia's Krasnodar, Tver Region General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces targeted Russian ammunition depots in Krasnodar territory and Tver region.

Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight, September 21, Tikhoretsk arsenal in Krasnodar territory was targeted by Ukrainians. This facility is one of the three largest ammunition storage hubs of the invaders and is one of the key ones in the logistics system of the Russian forces," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, at the time of the attack, another echelon was on the territory of the arsenal, which had delivered at least 2,000 tons of ammunition, including from North Korea. The Podliot radar station, which detected air targets in the direction of the arsenal, was also attacked.

In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine hit the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Oktiabrskyi, Tver region.

Fire broke out and detonation started on the territories of both depots.

"The assignments were successfully completed due to coordinated work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, namely, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine and others. Combat work to hit major military targets of the Russian invaders continues," the General Staff stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight, September 20-21, in the village of Kamyane, Tykhoretskyi district, Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation, in a drone attack, an ammunition depot was hit, a fire and detonation occurred at the facility.