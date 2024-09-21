AR Dairy, Amul, Karnataka's Nandini Under Scanner In Tirupati Laddu Controversy, TTD Takes Measures: What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh stirred controversy on September 18 by sharing a of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They alleged that "animal fat, instead of ghee," was used in consecrated sweets – 'Tirupati Prasadam' – at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Amul, Karnataka's Nandini Milk and AR Dairy Food Private Limited were being questioned over the purity of ghee being supplied to the Tirupati temple. While Amul issued a statement on Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said reports about the“defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing.”

1. After Nara Lokesh and CM Naidu made claims about the presence of "aminal fat" in Tirupati laddus, a purported lab report showed that the laddus contained“beef tallow, fish oil” and other substandard ingredients. The purported lab report also claimed the presence of“lard” (relating to pig fat) in the samples.

2. A day after the TDP circulated a lab report to back Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.

Addressing the media at the Annamaiah Bhavan Meeting Hall in Tirumala on Friday, Rao said that Naidu has made it clear that the quality and taste of Laddu Prasadam must be upheld. "Also the sanctity of Laddu prasadam must be restored by using pure cow ghee, as it involves the sentiments of millions of devotees worldwide...," he said.

3. Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy , a company that supplied ghee to Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, also got involved in the controversy. TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao was quoted by PTI as saying, "Even after warning, four ghee tankers sent by AR Foods were prima facie found to be of substandard quality."

Rao added that there were five ghee suppliers to TTD, with prices ranging from Rs. 320 to Rs. 411. "These suppliers are Premier Agri Foods, Kriparam Dairy, Vaishnavi, Sri Parag Milk, and AR Dairy. However, these rates do not seem viable for supplying pure ghee," he said.

4. However, the Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy said their product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality . The Dindigul based firm said only during June and July did it supply ghee to the Tirumala temple. Even when it was supplied, it was sent along with duly accredited lab reports.

5. The TTD official said the lack of an in-house lab for ghee testing allowed suppliers to take advantage of the situation. "However, NDDB has offered to donate ghee adulteration testing equipment, valued at Rs. 75 lakh," he added.

Besides, the TTD temporarily suspended the use of cow-based products in Srivari Prasadams. The EO mentioned that devotees have also been raising concerns about the taste and quality of Anna Prasadams.

6. India's leading dairy brand, Amul , issued a statement on Friday, saying that it never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD“This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD,” Amul said in a statement released on X.

7. Meanwhile, Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced that a circular has been issued, mandating the use only Nandini ghee for services, lamps and preparation of all types of prasadam in all notified temples under the State Religious Endowment Department and Dasoha Bhavan. He even said all prasada offered at major temples in the state will be tested.

8. Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) Nandini had announced on September 4 that it will "once again serving at Tirupati". It posted on X, "The essence and purity of #KMFNandini Ghee can be experienced in the world-famous Tirumala Laddu Prasadam. We extend our gratitude to the TTD management for their trust in KMF Nandini."

The Karnataka Milk Federation, the maker of Nandini milk, told News 18 that it had decided to not take part in the tender with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as it "was not able to sell it [ghee] at low rates that other companies were offering to the TTD". In 2023, the KMF argued that it was selling ghee at ₹400 per kg, the report added.

9. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X to condemn "reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati". He called the reports "disturbing."

He posted on X,“Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into. Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces.”

10. A war of words broke out between Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP. Andhra minister Nara Lokesh's post on X hit out at former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. He wrote, "Shame on YS Jagan and the YSRCP government that couldn't respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees."

The YSRCP accused the TDP's social media team of "orchestrating a well-planned campaign of misinformation by preparing and distributing the same false content to multiple individuals". The party said,“This is nothing but a tactic to divert attention from real issues. Let's not fall for this fake propaganda-stay informed and focus on the facts!”

11. Reacting to the allegations, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged on Friday that the TDP is "politicising religious matters." Reddy said he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. He further claimed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has twisted the facts.

"The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria has not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. TTD collects samples from the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. TDP is politicising religious matters. We have rejected the products in our regime 18 times," the former CM was quoted by ANI as saying.

The YSRCP also moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court, demanding an investigation into the claims made by the ruling party.

on the alleged usage of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus. "I got to know about the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and asked to send the entire report. Once we get the report, it will be examined and suitable action taken," he said.