UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon Urge De-Escalation After Heavy Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN peacekeepers in Lebanon urged immediate de-escalation as hostilities rumbled on at the Lebanese-Israeli border yesterday, following Israel's most intense in nearly a year of conflict with the Hezbollah.

Israel's military said on Thursday it had struck hundreds of Hezbollah rocket launchers that had been set to fire towards Israel, in what security sources in Lebanon said was the heaviest such attack since hostilities began last October.

Ignited by the Gaza war, the conflict has intensified significantly this week, with Hezbollah suffering an unprecedented attack in which pagers and walkie talkies used by its members exploded, killing 37 people and wounding thousands.

The UNIFIL peacekeeping force in south Lebanon said yesterday morning that the previous 12 hours had seen“a heavy intensification of the hostilities” across the Lebanese-Israeli border and in its area of operations.

“We are concerned at the increased escalation across the Blue Line and urge all actors to immediately de-escalate”, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told Reuters, referring to the line that delineates the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Israeli airstrikes yesterday hit at least three villages in south Lebanon, according to security sources in Lebanon and Hezbollah's Al-Manar television, which broadcast footage of a cloud of smoke rising from one of the attacks.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Hezbollah said its fighters had fired a guided missile at an Israeli troop position in Metula, an Israeli town on the border targeted frequently by the Lebanese group over the last year.

The Israeli military yesterday lifted orders restricting movement and large gatherings that it had issued on Thursday night for a number of communities in northern Israel and the Golan Heights. The restrictions were ordered following the start of the Israeli strikes.

Security sources in Lebanon said four people were wounded in Israel's intensive bombardment on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if they were Hezbollah members.

The year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is the worst since they fought a war in 2006. Tens of thousands have had to leave homes on both sides of the border.

While the conflict has largely played out in areas at or near the frontier, this week's escalation has heightened concerns that it could widen and further intensify.

