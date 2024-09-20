RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors End 42-Day Strike, Set To Resume Duties Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Junior doctors at RG Kar Hospital, who had been on a 42-day protest over the rape-murder of a colleague, ended their strike on Friday, deciding to partially resume essential services.

This decision followed a march to the CBI office after a week of demonstrations outside the state department's headquarters. The 4 km procession from 'Swasthya Bhawan' to the CGO Complex was aimed at pressing for a prompt conclusion to the CBI investigation into the case, PTI reported.

The medics announced they would not be working in the outpatient department (OPD) but would partially resume duties in emergency and essential services.

Also Read: RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to call off strike today; emergency services to resume. Check latest updates

In a strong display of solidarity, thousands of citizens gathered for a significant 42-km torch rally on Friday evening, demanding justice for the murdered young doctor, coinciding with the junior doctors' decision to end their strike.

“Today, we are calling off our 'cease work.' From tomorrow, we will partially join duties concerning emergency and essential services,” one of the junior doctors told PTI.

To mark their struggle, junior doctors also said the establishment of Abhaya medical camps in the state's flood-hit regions further demonstrated their commitment to public health even amidst ongoing protests.

“Given the flood situation in West Bengal and the government's agreeing to some of our demands, we will be partially rejoining emergency and essential services from Saturday,” a doctor said.

Also Read: 'Be more vigilant of what your daughters doing...': TMC leader Swapan Debnath stirs controversy amid RG Kar row

“However, if the assurances and promises (by the government) are not fulfilled, we will again start our agitation,” another protesting doctor warned.

The decision to call off the 'cease work' was announced on Thursday night, after Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, following up on issues discussed in Wednesday's meeting between the agitating junior doctors and the state task force, issued a list of directives on the safety, security, and conducive environment for healthcare professionals, stating that those orders need to be implemented immediately.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier transferred Kolkata Police Chief Vineet Goyal and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma in his place, while also removing the directors of medical education and health services.

Also Read: West Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh amid Kolkata rape-murder probe

On the 42nd day of the protest, the junior doctors said, "We achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved."

The doctors emphasised that although they succeeded in getting the Kolkata Commissioner of Police, along with the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS), to step down, it "doesn't mean the agitation is over."

"However, this doesn't mean our agitation has come to an end. We are committed to pushing forward in a new direction if our demands and assurances are not fulfilled within a stipulated period," an agitating doctor said.

The West Bengal Medical Council has also cancelled the registration of RG Kar Medical College's former principal, Sandip Ghosh .

Also Read: 'If we don't get justice...': Kolkata doctors warn as they announce partial resumption of duties

Ghosh, an orthopedic surgeon currently in CBI custody, has been removed from the list of registered medical practitioners maintained by the WBMC.

Coinciding with the junior doctors' rally, a massive torch rally by citizens covering 42 km took place in the city on Friday evening, demanding justice for the rape-murder victim.

The rally commenced at Highland Park, where participants held flaming torches high above their heads and chanted slogans in support of the postgraduate trainee, whose body was found with severe injuries on August 9 in a seminar hall at the hospital.

The procession stretched across the city, covering key locations such as Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, and Science City, and will culminate at Shyambazar, showcasing the widespread outrage and demand for justice.

Among the rallyists were doctors, IT professionals, scientists, and members of voluntary organizations, all united in their quest for accountability.

Also Read: BJP alleges 'organ trade nexus' at Kolkata's RG Kar, asks 'was doctor raped, murdered because she knew?

"We will not rest unless all those involved in the brutal attack on our sister are identified and punished," said Rimjhim Sinha, a young researcher and participant in the rally.

The rally's atmosphere was electric, with participants from various backgrounds voicing their frustration over the increasing violence against women and the urgent need for systemic change. In a surprising display of unity, supporters of rival football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal stood together, demonstrating solidarity in the wake of tragedy.

Recently, Kolkata has seen a series of rallies organized under the banner“Women, Reclaim the Night” in response to the RG Kar incident. As night fell, the glow of the torches represented hope and determination amid the grief and outrage.

(With PTI inputs)