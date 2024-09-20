Ulike Global Makes Debut Into The U.S. Commercial Beauty Retail Market With Inaugural Partnership At Nordstrom

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading IPL Hair Removal Brand Brings Its Advanced - Previously Only Available Overseas and On DTC - to Nordstrom's Webshop & In-Store Beauty Counters

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike Global , the leader in IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal technology, is proud to announce its debut in the U.S. beauty retail through an exclusive partnership with Nordstro m . As the top IPL hair removal brand in the Asia-Pacific region for the past 10 years, Ulike is bringing its best-selling Sapphire Air series to Nordstrom retail stores and Nordstrom starting September 2024.

Ulike Air 10 in 'Rose Gold'

Now available online and in-store at all 93 Nordstrom retail locations, U.S. consumers can experience the same cutting-edge IPL technology that has transformed beauty routines for millions across the Asia-Pacific region. With a reputation for delivering long-lasting, pain-free results, Ulike's devices cater to the modern, beauty-savvy customer seeking an effective, salon-quality solution to at-home hair removal.

"Entering the U.S. market through our partnership with Nordstrom is a significant milestone for Ulike," said Judith Maxfield, Head of US Sales, Ulike Global. "For the past decade, we've been the leading IPL brand in the Asia-Pacific market, and we're excited to introduce our advanced technology to Nordstrom's beauty-conscious clientele. We believe U.S. consumers will appreciate the simplicity, effectiveness, convenience and long-lasting results that our devices offer versus traditional hair removal methods."

To celebrate, Ulike will be featured at 47 Nordstrom Trend Events throughout September and October 2024, including at flagship locations such as South Coast Plaza (California), 57th Street New York, King of Prussia (Pennsylvania), and Tampa (Florida). Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the benefits of IPL technology through hands-on demonstrations, expert consultations, and personalized recommendations.

This pivotal entry into the U.S. market reflects Ulike's mission to make advanced beauty technology accessible to consumers around the world.

About Ulike

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. With powerful IPL and Sapphire Cooling Technology, the devices deliver visible results and are suitable to use on the full body. The devices are FDA-cleared, clinically tested and dermatologist recommended. Since inception, the brand has grown to be a global leader of IPL at-home beauty devices with over 5 million units sold in 17 countries worldwide. As a beauty-tech brand focused on innovation, Ulike allots thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development. This continuous drive for advancement is what has helped the brand secure over 100 global patents and become an international success.

