3 BSF Jawans Killed, Over A Dozen Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least three BSF troopers were killed and nearly a dozen others on Friday as their bus met with an accident. The incident took place in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir as the officials travelled for election duty . Several jawans were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after the accident.

According to later reports, three of the jawans had succumbed to their injuries after the hired bus fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal. Officials said that the remaining were still being treated at the hospital.

The development came mere hours after an Army soldier was killed and six others injured near Kathua district . Local media reports indicated that their vehicle had skid off the road and rolled into a gorge along the Sukrala Mata Ashram road.

Meanwhile a third concerning accident on Friday saw three Border Security Force trainees injured in an accidental mortar bomb blast in Pokhran. The incident took place during a practice session on Friday with the trio being shifted to a hospital. BSF officials have ordered an investigation into the matter to know the reason behind the incident.

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are taking place for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. The last assembly election was held in 2014 - leading to the formation of a PDP-BJP coalition government in January 2015.

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir polls was held on September 18 across 24 assembly constituencies. The second phase of polling covering 26 assembly seats will be held on September 25 followed by the third and final phase in the rest of the 40 seats on October 1.



The election results will be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies)